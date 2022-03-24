New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Tesla worth $1,017,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,010,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

TSLA traded up $14.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,013.92. 22,914,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $891.36 and a 200 day moving average of $939.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

