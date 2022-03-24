New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $139 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $139,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.93. 6,045,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,884. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

