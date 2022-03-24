New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $245.60 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of NIKE worth $245,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $3,453,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,218,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,796,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,974. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

