New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $44,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 422,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,142. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

