New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $160,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

NYSE GS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.53 and its 200-day moving average is $379.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.