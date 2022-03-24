New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,439 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $203,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,634. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

