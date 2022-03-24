New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,917 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $49,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,557. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.