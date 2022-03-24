New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,902 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $322,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.71. 3,885,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,317. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

