New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $134,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $189.57. 3,445,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

