NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 4.8%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 106,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.