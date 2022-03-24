NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 4.8%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 106,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $78,415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

