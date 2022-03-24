NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Critical Comparison

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.72) -4.10 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.40 $83.06 million $0.38 8.05

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -110.39% Copper Mountain Mining 19.39% 29.74% 13.56%

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextSource Materials and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 52.89%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats NextSource Materials on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

