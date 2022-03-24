NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Purchases 105,000 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,677,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,642,387 shares in the company, valued at C$138,105,344.26.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam L. Gray purchased 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray purchased 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00.

Shares of NFI traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.38. 98,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.64. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.47 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFI. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

