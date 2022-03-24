Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

