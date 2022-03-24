Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.24. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

