Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

