Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $128.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $98.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

