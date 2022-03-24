NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWE. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

