Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,177. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

