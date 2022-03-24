Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Jeffrey Bleich Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Bleich bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$140,000.00 ($103,703.70).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.
Nuix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Nuix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.