Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NUWE opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.