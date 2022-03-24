NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 8.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.03 and last traded at $278.80. Approximately 1,333,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 52,886,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

The company has a market cap of $696.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

