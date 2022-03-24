Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 18,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,855,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

