Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 3.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.71 and last traded at $58.94. 838,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,364,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.
The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
