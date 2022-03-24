OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $11,097.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.40 or 0.07042433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.42 or 0.99668290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044461 BTC.

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

