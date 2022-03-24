Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Okta stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

