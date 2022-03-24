Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

