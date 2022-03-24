Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,952,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

