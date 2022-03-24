Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 922,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,136,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £89.09 million and a P/E ratio of -28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.87.

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

