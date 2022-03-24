Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 922,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,136,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £89.09 million and a P/E ratio of -28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.87.
About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.