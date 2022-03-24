Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 7,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Opera alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opera by 1,551.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Opera by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.