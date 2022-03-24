Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 7,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
