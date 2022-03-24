OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $104.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $109.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.75 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $168.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on OGI shares. cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $1.67. 10,683,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

