Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $414.02. 2,959,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

