Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. 243,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

