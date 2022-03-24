Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 23.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $247,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,874. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

