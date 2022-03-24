Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

