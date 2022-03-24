ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORIC. Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

ORIC opened at $5.15 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,701,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 291,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

