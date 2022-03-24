Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.50

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.5036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.43%.

About Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

