Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.