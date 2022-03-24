Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 449,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

