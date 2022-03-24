P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.11

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.11 and traded as high as $77.79. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 10,597 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $842.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.51.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.