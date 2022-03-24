Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the third quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,849,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.