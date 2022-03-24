Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 162,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,396,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

