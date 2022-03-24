Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 962,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,279,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $14.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,013.92. 22,914,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $890.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

