Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 151,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 3,883,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

