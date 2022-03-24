Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,102,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

