PancakeSwap Price Hits $7.12 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $7.12 or 0.00016194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $172.05 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00111878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 685,821,635 coins and its circulating supply is 277,761,435 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

