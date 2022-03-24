Patrick Y. Yang Purchases 28,000 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SANA opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.