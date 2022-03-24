Patrick Y. Yang Purchases 28,000 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SANA opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $33.80.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.