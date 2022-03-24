Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 107,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,027,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.