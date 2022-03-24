Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 107,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,027,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.
In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
