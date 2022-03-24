Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 117,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 149,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.30 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.37.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Web based monitoring, management, and control; IP connectivity; and Playout in a Box solutions. The company was formerly known as Vislink plc and changed its name to Pebble Beach Systems Group plc in February 2017.

