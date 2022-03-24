Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 117,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 149,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.30 ($0.15).
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.37.
Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile (LON:PEB)
