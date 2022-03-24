PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $98.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

