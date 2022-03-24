Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,288 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.82. 5,531,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. The firm has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

